Kevin Stefanski Reveals Big Injury News to Begin Browns' Week 13 Prep
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a hard-fought win last Thursday night, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19.
With the primetime win, the Browns snapped their two-game losing streak and have won two out of their last three home games. Cleveland will try to carry that momentum into Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, who they play next Monday night.
As the Browns return to practice this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski is keeping tabs on a few players on the injury report.
According to Kelsey Russo of Browns.com, Stefanski said that wide receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end Geoff Swaim are still in the league’s concussion protocol. He added that the team will continue to see how they progress throughout the week.
Along with Tillman and Swaim, Stefanski said he doesn’t have an update on starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is still on IR with a neck injury. The Browns head coach was also non-committal on who would start at left tackle against the Broncos, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
Tillman suffered the head injury on a big hit from Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen late in the third quarter. The second-year wide receiver exited the field and didn’t return to the game. If he cannot play against the Broncos, it would make Elijah Moore the WR2 behind Jerry Jeudy.
Moore only had three receptions (five targets) for 21 yards in the Browns’ five-point win over the Steelers. However, since Winston was named the starter in Week 8, the former second-round pick averages 8.5 targets and 50 receiving yards per game.
Meanwhile, the Browns hope to have Jedrick Wills Jr. back at left tackle, but his knee injury isn’t progressing. Cleveland started Germain Ifedi at left tackle, who has appeared in nine games this season.
