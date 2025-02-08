Key Browns Free Agent Expresses Where He Wants to Play in 2025
The Cleveland Browns had a disaster of a 2024 season. That group finished with a 3-14 record and looks to make some changes along the roster.
The Browns have multiple players slated to hit free agency this spring. One of those guys is running back Nick Chubb and he expressed his desire to return to the Dawg Pound in 2025.
In an interview with Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal/Gannett Ohio, Chubb made it clear he wants to re-sign with Cleveland.
Chubb said, "This is where I was drafted. This is where I've played the last seven years."
Browns News: Nick Chubb Wants to Return to Cleveland in Free Agency
Chubb added, "I'm not sure how it'll work. This is the first time I've been a free agent. But I'd like to get it done sooner than later."
The 29-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns. Over seven seasons with the Cleveland, Chubb was a dominant and effective tailback.
It's been a difficult two seasons, as the Georgia product has dealt with a variety of injuries. During the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury that saw him tear his ACL, MCL, and meniscus.
He fought his way back onto the field in 2024 before breaking his foot in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chubb is hitting free agency for the first time in his career but staying with the Browns appears to be his priority. In 85 games with Cleveland, Chubb has logged 6,843 rushing yards with 51 touchdowns. He has four seasons with 1,000-plus rushing yards and at least eight rushing touchdowns under his belt.
Running backs typically hit a wall at 30 years old. That could be a factor at the negotiating table but Chubb has made his desires clear.