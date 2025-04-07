Latest Browns Draft Report Teases a Kirk Cousins Move

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and the reports have been flying out left and right. The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick and have a chance to bring in a blue-chip prospect to improve the roster.

While the Browns have a clear void at QB, the latest report could be a signal that Cleveland will look to trade for Atlanta's Kirk Cousins.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there's a "growing belief" that Colorado's Travis Hunter will be the Browns pick at No. 2.

There’s a “growing belief” that Travis Hunter will be selected No. 2 by the Cleveland Browns, per @jeffphowe pic.twitter.com/vp6FYDZ4Fa — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 5, 2025

Browns Reportedly Leaning Towards Travis Hunter

Hunter is a unicorn, playing both WR and CB at a high level. Over the past two seasons, he's played in 84.6% of plays from scrimmage. In 2024, Hunter reeled in 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns. On the defensive end, he compiled 35 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions. Hunter is currently the favorite at -130 to be the second overall pick, followed by Abdul Carter at +100.

Browns GM Andrew Berry believes that Hunter projects as a WR, so if he is brought there, it sounds like he'll boost the offense.

While Hunter would be an excellent selection, Cleveland needs a QB badly and Cousins could be the best fit in 2025.

Cousins reportedly wants to wait until after the NFL Draft to decide on a trade. Whether or not Cleveland selects a quarterback in the NFL remains to be seen. Regardless of that, Cousins has the tools to be an ideal veteran stopgap for the team.

Granted Cleveland isn't looking to absorb Cousins' contract so that will be a clear hurdle but there's always a possibility that the Falcons agree to do or will outright release him.

The 36-year-old may not be in his prime but he has the skillset to be a competent option under center. He's a pocket passer who could thrive in Kevin Stefanski's system.

If Hunter is indeed the pick, the Browns may be all-in on getting Cousins into the building.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: