Latest Browns Draft Rumor Should Get GM Fired if True

With less than three weeks left before the 2025 NFL Draft, the uncertainty surrounding the Cleveland Browns' plans remains as strong as ever. While the Tennessee Titans are focusing on Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick, what the Browns are thinking about with their second-overall pick is still a mystery.

According to the latest reports out of Cleveland, the Browns don't seem particularly interested in drafting a quarterback. Recently, Colorado's two-way superstar Travis Hunter has emerged as the favorite to be the Browns' selection, with Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter right behind him in betting odds.

While both players would be worthy selections at No. 2, the Browns are reportedly also considering a surprise prospect. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham on their shortlist.

In his latest Sportscenter appearance, Fowler said that in addition to Sanders, Hunter, and Carter, the Browns have Graham on their list of potential selections.

"The Browns have spent a significant amount of time with Carter in the last few weeks in this process. He has felt the love and connection with that team. So, if time invested tells us anything, he would very well be the pick opposite Myles Garrett, but they have a shortlist. Shedeur Sanders is on it, Travis Hunter is on it, Mason Graham, the big defensive tackle from Michigan, is on it." Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Mason Graham is considered a top defensive tackle prospect in the draft and is widely projected to be a top-six selection. The Jaguars at No. 5 and the Raiders at No. 6 are the most commonly speculated landing spots for the six-foot-four defensive tackle.

If the Browns reach for Graham with their No. 2 pick, it would be considered a reach. That is why trading down may be the only reason this would make sense. The Browns could stockpile more assets and add more difference-makers in the process. Otherwise, GM Andrew Berry will be taking a huge risk that could jeopardize his job security going forward.

Whether Berry feels empowered enough to pass on Sanders, Hunter, and Graham to go for a lower-profile prospect remains to be seen.

