Latest Browns Draft Workout Teases Potential Trade for No. 1 Pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away and armed with the No. 2 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns are still trying to finalize which direction they will go. After striking out in the Russell Wilson sweepstakes, the Browns still need to find their franchise quarterback.

What complicates matters is the fact that the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first-overall pick, are reportedly laser-focused on star QB prospect Cam Ward. Considered the top quarterback in the draft, Ward said earlier this week that he has solidified his status as the No. 1 pick after his Pro Day.

Despite this, however, the Browns are not giving up on their dreams of landing the University of Miami quarterback.

Confirming that the #Browns worked out QB Cam Ward privately at #Miami. Among those in attendance were GM Andrew Berry, Jimmy Haslam, and coach Kevin Stefanski, league source tells clevelanddotcom. https://t.co/v77g7nyc0Z — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 26, 2025

Browns Not Giving Up on Cam Ward Dreams Despite Latest Titans Report

According to ESPN Cleveland and later confirmed by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, GM Andrew Berry, and owner Jimmy Haslam went to Miami and met with Ward on Wednesday. He reportedly had a workout in the morning, raising eyebrows about the Browns' draft plans.

If the Browns still went ahead with their workout with Ward, they must think that there is a way they can acquire him. This would presumably have to happen via a trade with the Titans.

What it would take for the Browns to trade up one spot to acquire Ward is a huge question mark. Cleveland may have to give up their second-round pick in addition to the No. 2 overall pick or future early-round selections. For the front office to do that, they have to be 100% confident that Ward can be the future of this franchise. As risky as that sounds, taking a flyer on Ward may be the only way out of the current limbo the Browns are stuck in.

