Major League Soccer Comes to Cleveland: Crew vs. Messi’s Inter Miami at Huntington Bank Field

On Saturday, something unusual is happening at Huntington Bank Field in downtown Cleveland — a football game is going down. But not the kind Clevelanders are used to.

On Saturday, April 19, Huntington Bank Field — better known as the home of the Browns — will transform into a soccer stage as the Columbus Crew take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF. It’s a one-of-a-kind matchup bringing world-class talent to the shores of Lake Erie and marking a major milestone for the city’s sports landscape.

Despite the NFL Draft being less than a week away, which was held in Cleveland back in 2021, the Cleveland Browns won’t be suiting up. Instead, the shores of Lake Erie will play host to a different kind of football: soccer. For the first time ever, a Major League Soccer regular season match will be held in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Columbus Crew, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference at 5-3-0, are making the two-hour trip north on I-71 to take on the legendary Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF, another Eastern Conference powerhouse, who are fourth in the East at 4-3-0. The match is expected to draw major attention, not only for its historic location, but because of the star power Messi brings to every pitch he steps on.

This groundbreaking event comes courtesy of a shared ownership connection. Both the Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew are owned by Jimmy and Dee Haslam, whose vision clearly includes expanding the Crew's footprint beyond just Columbus. By bringing an MLS match to Cleveland, the Haslams are making a strategic play to cross-pollinate fan bases and build excitement for soccer in a city traditionally dominated by football, baseball, and basketball.

Beyond that, this matchup offers a rare opportunity for Northeast Ohio soccer fans to witness one of the game’s all-time greats in person. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, 2022 World Cup champion, and two-time Copa América champion, is arguably the biggest global superstar to ever step onto a field in Cleveland. His presence alone is expected to pack the stands, draw national media coverage, and spark even greater interest in the growth of the sport locally.

To accommodate the event, Huntington Bank Field — normally home to the Browns — has been retrofitted with a full-size soccer pitch and a match-day atmosphere that MLS officials hope can rival the league’s best. Even though this game is being played in Cleveland rather than Columbus, it’s still going to feel like a Crew home game.

The Nordecke, which is the Crew’s equivalent of the Dawg Pound, is expected to make the trip en masse, bringing their signature drums, chants, flags, and relentless energy to the north coast. Their presence will help transform the stadium into a fortress for the Crew, giving players a familiar boost and ensuring that the black and gold are well represented in a city known for its passionate sports fans.

Whether you're a longtime Crew supporter, a Messi fan, or just a Clevelander curious about the sport, Saturday’s matchup promises to be a special moment in the city’s sports history. It's a night that combines local pride with international prestige, set against the backdrop of Cleveland’s ever-evolving sports scene.

Cleveland may be known as a football town — but for one night, it’s fútbol time in the Land.