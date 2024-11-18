Mike Tomlin Takes Subtle Shot at Browns Ahead of Week 12 Matchup
By Jovan Alford
After getting smacked on Sunday by the New Orleans Saints, the Cleveland Browns must move on from their 21-point loss and prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
The Steelers are coming off a tough 18-16 win over the Ravens, picking up their sixth-straight game and taking control of the AFC North. The Browns know they must play a perfect game later this week, while the Steelers are looking to hand Cleveland their ninth loss.
On Monday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looked ahead to Thursday night’s matchup and took a small jab at the Browns.
According to Nick Farabaugh, Tomlin said that the Steelers have ‘some challenges’ to prepare defensively for due to the Browns’ changes at quarterback, play caller, and wide receiver.
Anyone who has watched the Browns over the last few weeks knows that this offense has looked somewhat better with Jameis Winston, but they still leave much to be desired. Since Winston took over as the starter in Week 8, the Browns are averaging 17.7 points per game, higher than their season average (16.2).
However, Winston can turnover the ball at a high rate, which he did in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing three interceptions.
Nevertheless, the Steelers will try not to overlook the Browns as Cleveland beat the Ravens at home in Week 8, 29-24. Therefore, the only question remaining is which Browns team will show up.
The team that got their doors blown off them by the Saints on Sunday, or the one that competed against the Ravens? We’ll likely find out that answer early in Thursday’s game.
