Mike Vrabel Just Helped Browns Coach Leave Cleveland for New Job
The Cleveland Browns significantly underperformed in 2024, finishing the year 3-14. Despite underperforming as a team, the Browns' defensive line was still one of the best in the NFL. Cleveland's defensive line finished as the second-ranked d-line per PFF with an overall grade of 82.2.
The unit's success can be attributed to defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire and assistant defensive line coach Jordan Thomas. As a result of the defensive line's success and the relationship Thomas built with Mike Vrabel, he has received and accepted a new coaching opportunity. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Thomas is expected to be hired by Boston College to be their new defensive line coach, thanks to the recommendation of Vrabel.
Jordan Thomas Expected to Be Boston College's New Defensive Line Coach
Thomas began as the Browns' assistant defensive line coach during the 2022 season. That year, Cleveland's defensive line recorded 26.5 sacks and 32 QB hurries 2022 was the defensive line's worst season with Thomas as assistant coach.
In 2023, the Browns' defensive line recorded 38.5 sacks and 32 QB hurries. The line's dominant performance helped the defense finish as one of the top units last season. Given the success the defense had in 2023 and the fact there was little roster turnover, many expected the Browns' defense to be great again this past season.
Unfortunately, the Browns' overall defense took a step back in 2024, but the defensive line was still pretty good. As mentioned above, the defensive line was the second highest rated on PFF after recording 33.5 sacks and 35 QB hurries in 2024.
Being part of a staff that helped coach a dominant defensive line in back-to-back seasons provides the type of opportunity that Thomas is receiving. The Dawg Pound wishes Thomas well in his future, and who knows, he could return one day as the team's defensive coordinator.