Mike Vrabel May Immediately Hurt Browns by Hiring Coach Away From Cleveland
By Jovan Alford
Former Cleveland Browns coaching consultant Mike Vrabel will officially be back coaching on the sidelines next season. On Sunday, the 49-year-old Vrabel was named the new head coach of the New England Patriots.
The former Browns consultant will look to put a competent coaching staff together to hopefully change the culture in New England after back-to-back seasons with four wins. Vrabel has yet to make any hires for his staff, but it’s been rumored that he could bring Josh McDaniels back to New England as his OC.
However, if McDaniels isn’t the guy, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could lose one of his coaches this offseason. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Browns passing game coordinator Tommy Rees “is of interest” to the Patriots.
Vrabel had a chance to work with Rees this season, who was also in his first season with the organization after spending last season in the college ranks with the Alabama Crimson Tide as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Rees is one of the candidates for the Browns' offensive coordinator vacancy. However, he could instantly get a promotion if Vrabel wants him as his offensive coordinator in New England.
“Rees, who interviewed twice for the North Carolina head coaching job that went to Bill Belichick, could be offered a promotion to offensive coordinator if Vrabel is interested in him for that role,” per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Based on how Cleveland’s offense performed this season, it’s hard to believe that the fanbase would be keen on elevating Rees to OC. If anything, Browns fans likely want a different voice from outside the organization to revamp the offense.
Therefore, Rees could be a compelling option for Vrabel as it's not a guarantee that he’ll keep Alex Van Pelt, who was the offensive coordinator this season in New England, around. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski probably wants to retain Rees, especially with the coaching staff shakeup last season.
However, if the Patriots are serious about making him an offensive coordinator, Stefanski might be looking for a new passing game coordinator this offseason.
