Myles Garrett Sends Message to T.J. Watt After Dominant TNF Performance
By Jovan Alford
Heading into Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, there was a lot of talk surrounding the two best pass rushers in the league – Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt.
Garrett won his first Defensive Player of the Year award in February, over Watt, who took exception, posting on social media, "Nothing I’m not used to."
During practice this week, Garrett told reporters that he didn’t hear directly from the Steelers star pass rusher about his social media post. However, the Browns star edge rusher said, “He’s got to apologize to me when I see him.”
Based on that comment, you had to believe Garrett would play with extra motivation and purpose against the Steelers. Last year’s Defensive Player of the Year showed the NFL and Watt that he’s still the best defensive player in the league as Cleveland won 24-19.
The Steelers’ offensive line had no answers for Garrett, who made his presence felt throughout the game. The 28-year-old pass rusher had five total tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, and three QB hits.
It’s the second time in the last three games that Garrett has recorded three sacks. Meanwhile, Watt had four total tackles and a tackle for loss.
After the game, Garrett sent a blistering message to Watt, letting him know there are levels to being the top best defensive player in the league.
“I’m number 1. That’s from EDGE Defender 1 to Defensive Player of the Year. I’m the guy. That runs through me,” Garrett said.
Garrett said he respects Watt and all the guys on the Steelers, but we all saw how much this game meant to him. With his three sacks against Pittsburgh on Thursday night, Garrett is now second in the league (10) behind Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (11.5).
