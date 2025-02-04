Myles Garrett Trade Request Already Making Waves Among Browns Players
By Joe Summers
The Cleveland Browns are among the most surprising franchises in the NFL, constantly looking for new ways to reinvigorate the organization despite limited positive outlook in the future.
Regardless, Myles Garrett's trade request was a stunner that leaves the front office scrambling to try to find a suitable partner. Garrett is a legendary defender who can single-handedly transform a team. That's not someone who is easily traded, yet it seems that the Browns have no choice in the matter.
In fact, one player on Cleveland's roster made it clear how much he disapproves of any potential transaction.
Browns WR Sounds Upset About Myles Garrett Trade Request
In a since-deleted post on social media, WR Michael Woods expressed his displeasure with Garrett's deisre to find a new team. Woods caught just seven passes for 65 yards this year, so he's not exactly the most important player on the roster, yet his feelings indicate what the rest of the roster feels in this significant moment.
Garrett is synonymous with Browns football. While that's typically indicated a lack of success, he's still important and someone who should be looked to. If you're building a successful organization, Garrett should be part of it.
Following this trade request, many teams justifiably will try to acquire Garrett's services. Cleveland needs to stand strong and resist offers, particularly considering the leverage Garrett could theoretically provide. It's not every day that you can trade a player of his caliber, so why waste it?
Garrett's teammates clearly don't want to see him leave, nor should they. He's one of the best players we've ever seen and based on how poorly ownership has handled the rest of the important moments, how could they be trusted? We'll see what happens moving forward, but it's clear that only a foolish few would be interested in playing for this franchise.
Here's hoping the front office can make lemonade out of lemons. Otherwise, the Browns will remain the laughingstock of the NFL.