Myles Garrett Was Browns' Biggest Silver Lining in Sunday's Loss

The Cleveland Browns' season-opening 17-16 loss to the Bengals remains difficult to swallow. For much of this game, the Browns outplayed Cincy and were given every chance to walk away with the victory. It seems that the Week 1 struggles that have haunted Cleveland's division rival are continuing despite the win. If not for two key turnovers from Joe Flacco, it is easy to see the game playing out far differently, leaving the Bengals 0-3 in their last season openers.

Looking back at the previous two opening week losses, they have been suffered at the hands of underwhelming rosters, with the Browns getting the win in 2023 and the Patriots in 2024. The Browns badly fumbled a chance to add to this concerning history. However, there were a number of bright spots for Cleveland even in the frustrating loss. With the most obvious being the performance of star defender Myles Garrett.

Browns' Defensive Force Myles Garrett Makes a Week 1 Statement Despite Frustrating Defeat

Garrett would finish his day with 5 total tackles and 2.0 key sacks of Joe Burrow. The relentless effort and ability to create a sense of urgency in the backfield were on full display. Even amid all of Cleveland's frustration, it is hard not to admire and enjoy the greatness that Garrett has consistently put on display. A franchise player who has every reason to ease off the gas after years of losing refuses to let up.

This is just a piece of what has put the defender in the conversation among the league's elite. Garrett gets brought into the conversation not only when talking about the league's best pass rushers, but the best players, period. It doesn't matter what level of dysfunction you put the lineman into; Garrett is going to find a way to get to the quarterback and make a handful of impact plays.

It helps fans further put their arms around the massive extension the Browns opted to give Garrett ahead of the 2025 season. This was after the star had voiced a wish to leave Cleveland and turn the page from the struggling franchise. It was hard to blame this sentiment when you consider the losses that have been endured in Cleveland. Add in the lack of offensive support, and any star is going to at least consider walking away.

However, an incredible raise and years of stability quickly changed Garrett's mind and allowed Cleveland fans to have at least one star they could rely on. Helping set up Sunday's performance that saw the pass rusher do everything reasonably within his power to set up the potential upset win.

One that the Bengals were begging the Browns to take, and Flacco and an anemic offense were simply unable to find a way to move the football. This is a huge red flag when you look at the Bengals' defense and consider the obvious question marks. Regardless, it was a strong debut for Garrett, one that fans hope sets the tone for an incredible season to come.

