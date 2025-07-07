New Browns Addition Already Looks Overpaid Before Playing a Snap

The Cleveland Browns made a number of key roster moves this offseason in hopes of turning things around and overcoming a brutal salary cap situation in a difficult AFC North. They're still looking for answers, but the last several months represented a step in the right direction.

While time will tell if Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel is a long-term option at quarterback, this is still a stout defense led by Myles Garrett with talented players on every level.

Unfortunately for the Browns, one addition appears to be overpaid before even playing a snap, yet it's through no fault of his own.

Maliek Collins has a great motor. Practice pace is impressive #Browns pic.twitter.com/lVLLMZs4Ss — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) June 11, 2025

New Browns DT Maliek Collins is Overpaid Before Playing a Snap

Collins signed a two-year, $20 million contract with $13 million guaranteed with Cleveland this offseason. He's a fine player and has looked impressive in practice after ranking 95th out of 219 qualified interior defensive linemen at Pro Football Focus with five sacks in 2025.

It's not that he's inherently overpaid at value, but the fit for a Cleveland team with such limited cap space is the question. Garrett is still maybe the best defensive player in football, but there are real holes on the defense and the Browns just spent a top-five pick on Michigan standout Mason Graham. Collins plays the same position and though it's admittedly a good thing to have extra standout defensive linemen, that money could have been better spent elsewhere.

For an organization like Cleveland that has significant improvements to make across the board and limited cash to utilize, each acquisition must be extremely purposeful. Collins will likely make a big impact, but could that money have been used on someone like former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, who signed with a division rival in the Baltimore Ravens for only $4 million in guarantees?

At this point, the front office has not earned the benefit of the doubt. That's largely due to the Deshaun Watson debacle, yet it holds true regardless. Here's hoping that Collins helps mentor Graham and the two form a dynamic duo inside to complement Garrett, but it feels like this was a luxury signing instead of a necessary one.

Browns fans shouldn't expect to compete this year but crazier things have happened. With a few more shrewd moves or breakouts from rookies, Cleveland could have something. However, it's possible that this type of addition may cause more harm than good thanks to the opportunity cost.

