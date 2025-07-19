New Browns Addition Might Become Instant Starter at Training Camp

Heading into training camp, it would be a surprise if we don't see the Cleveland Browns attempt to push Shedeur Sanders as the future. Happy to throw all options at the wall, a trio of Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett are competing for the role as well.

However, the difference in Sanders is the name value and the attention the starter will potentially demand. Naming Sanders the starter gives you national attention as well as engaging your own fan base. Ask any NFL fan, and they will likely have a strong opinion on the quarterback.

While this isn't always positive, it is far better than the apathy the franchise has often inspired. It is hard to care about Jameis Winston or Deshaun Watson playing for a team competing for a top-five pick. Whoever lined up under center for the Browns has lacked the interest Sanders brings. Like it or not, a big piece of the decision-making is what is best for the business. It is an entertainment league that is going to remain focused on the bottom line.

Browns Should Move Forward with Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland lacks a playoff roster and is stuck in a division with the Steelers, Bengals, and Ravens, who are all attempting to make a strong postseason push. With this in mind, the Browns need to decide what is best for the team moving forward, and that appears to be putting Sanders into the starting lineup for the 2025 season.

Pickett and Flacco are known producers who have a clear ceiling. Nothing is going to be gained by putting either player into the lineup unless the franchise believes Flacco is capable of another run. Otherwise, it should come down to the rookies, with Sanders having an edge based simply on the attention he will demand. At the end of the day, ticket and jersey sales are an incredibly big piece of what each team is basing decisions on.

All of this adds up to the team needing to go ahead and put Sanders into the favorite role, moving on from Pickett and having Flacco and Gabriel as secondary options. It is the best choice for a franchise poised for a frustrating season, no matter their decision.

