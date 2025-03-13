New Browns QB Admits He Didn't Expect Move to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns added a quarterback to kickoff NFL free agency earlier this week, but it wasn’t Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson.

The Browns traded quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Kenny Pickett. Last season, Pickett was the backup QB behind Jalen Hurts after being surprisingly traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former-first round pick enters a situation in Cleveland where he could start, but the Browns have been linked to Cousins and Wilson. At the same time, they could draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Pickett said he knew a trade was possible when speaking with the Eagles at his exit meetings, but was surprised he landed in Cleveland. However, he’s looking forward to playing in the AFC North again.

“I’m excited to get back [into the AFC North] and I just think it’s a great opportunity to compete again.”

Pickett was 2-1 against the Browns in three meetings during his two-year stint with the Steelers.

However, the 6-foot-3 quarterback’s stats weren’t the most appealing. He completed 49.4 percent of his passes for 523 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Pickett has a 5-3 record against the AFC North, with a 56.3 completion percentage, five touchdowns, and an interception.

With it still being the early stages of free agency, the Browns could add one more quarterback to the roster before the draft. If Cleveland adds Cousins or Wilson, it will take them out of the QB picture with the No. 2 pick.

Nonetheless, that wouldn’t be the worst idea, as they could use the No. 2 overall pick to take two-way standout Travis Hunter. But these are all hypotheticals at this point. However, trading for Pickett might telegraph what the Browns do the rest of the offseason.

