New Browns Quarterback Is an Early Camp Disappointment for Cleveland

Not since Tim Tebow's days in the league has a middling prospect caught as much attention as Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback's fame is easy to understand, considering the popular college team he was a part of, as well as the legend that is Deion Sanders.

The Browns just needed to see a bit of promise from the young signal-caller to have an excuse to put the rookie into the starting lineup. This isn't about attempting to contend, but what keeps the fans and pundits most engaged for a continually infuriating franchise. Sanders gains national attention and keeps the Browns relevant despite the record.

With all of this in mind, the release of Cleveland's first depth chart paints a bleak picture of where Sanders finds himself in the early going. Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett all sit ahead of the rookie who remains in dead last. Add in the recent signing of Tyler Huntley, and the organization is telling you exactly what they think of the young quarterback. It makes sense for the organization to heavily favor Sanders if the competition is anywhere close. In what will be a lost season, winning isn't going to be the focus of the franchise.

Browns Rookie Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Fumbling First Opportunity

The Browns have every reason to want to distract fans from the fact that it will be yet another lost season. In no scenario is Cleveland finishing ahead of any of its three division rivals. All of this is to point out the clear reasons why Sanders would be the ideal option to start the season. At least you keep the fans interested and give the national media a reason to talk about your franchise. No casual NFL fan or pundit is turning on the Browns to watch an ancient Joe Flacco or a very limited Kenny Pickett. Sanders brings a bit of mystery and, most importantly, the history of his last name.

All of this adds up to a high level of concern that Sanders hasn't been able to beat Pickett or Gabriel on the depth chart. Having Flacco in first is understandable when you consider the veteran's accomplishments and how familiar he remains with the Browns' offense. Still, it is disheartening and a poor reflection on a player who fans hoped would make an instant impact.

Perhaps the wiser path for Sanders was putting in more work ahead of the draft, as the stories and reports seem to have consistently soured, dating back to what was reported as a notably poor performance in pre-draft interviews. Regardless of the reasoning, it is a frustrating update, one that can only be wiped away by Sanders balling out in his preseason debut.

