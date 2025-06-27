New Browns Signing Is Already Paying Off for Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns had such an underwhelming season in 2024 and hope to take a leap this fall. They made a slew of additions via free agency and the NFL draft.

The spring gave players a chance to showcase what they can bring to the team during OTAs and minicamp. Several players didn't stick out, but that wasn't the case with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

He signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal, and he's already proven that he's well worth that money. He already looks like he could fight his way into the starting lineup, and his play has even led to the Browns feeling comfortable enough to release an overpaid vet at the position.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Already Emerging as Browns Free Agent Steal

During OTAs, the Washington product was consistently getting into the backfield. Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland posted several videos showing how Tryon-Shoyinka was putting pressure on quarterback Kenny Pickett in practice.

#Browns DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka made his presence felt numerous times in OTAs and did it again here on this play during Wednesday's minicamp session. pic.twitter.com/qXVWLOrGok — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 11, 2025

The 2021 first-round pick flashed his explosiveness to fly around the corner. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 259 pounds, he's a physically imposing player. Tryon-Shoyinka spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over 66 games (45 starts), he had 138 total tackles, 21 TFLs, 35 QB hits, and 15 sacks.

It's not hard to connect the dots between his emergence and the Browns releasing Ogbo Okoronkwo on Thursday. Okoronkwo had one year left on his deal after compiling 54 total tackles, 17 TFLs, and 7.5 sacks over two seasons in the Dawg Pound.

Cleveland feels confident in where their defensive line is at right now, and the play of Tryon-Shoyinka had to play a role in that.

Training camp is next on the docket for Tryon-Shoyinka to build off his strong spring. Once the pads come on, defensive linemen can really get after it. Things are easier when guys are in shorts and their jerseys, but the 26-year-old has the traits teams look for on the edge.

He was selected in the first round for a reason, and Cleveland hopes his play on the practice field can translate to the field when games start.

