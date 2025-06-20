New Browns Signing Spells Disaster for Playmaker on the Roster Bubble

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their OTAs and minicamp and are waiting to reconvene in July for training camp. In the meantime, the front office will make roster moves to get the team ready for the final stretch of the offseason. These roster moves will hopefully create more competition and get the most out of the players before Kevin Stefanski and the coaching staff need to decide on the final 53-man roster.

One of those positions with ongoing competition is the tight end room. While David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. are locks to make the roster, who else will make the cut remains uncertain. The Browns have Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates fighting for a roster spot, but the latest signing could be a bad sign for their chances.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Browns were signing former Auburn standout Sal Cannella. This addition will make it a fierce competition in the TE rotation.

Browns Sign UFL Standout TE Sal Cannella

Tight end Sal Cannella all @UFLonFOX signed #Browns per a source @AuburnFootball — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 19, 2025

Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees love to utilize tight ends in their offense. That is why it seemed like Whiteheart and Bates had a solid shot at making the roster. Whiteheart, especially, had the inside track on being the TE3 to begin the season after spending 2024 with the team.

The Browns adding Cannella into the mix throws a wrench into these plans. It demonstrates that the Browns are not done looking and will continue to consider other options at tight end.

Cannella was just selected to the All-UFL team after spending last season with the Arlington Renegades. He has had multiple productive stints in the UFL, sprinkled throughout his NFL career of bouncing around between practice squads. The 28-year-old will likely not make the Browns roster, but Cleveland's search for more tight end help signals that they may not be entirely set on Whiteheart as TE3 and Bates as a deep bench option.

What happens in the tight end rotation will be a fascinating storyline in Cleveland, as it's clear that there will be more moves on that front before the regular season.

