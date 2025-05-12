New Browns WR Addition Already on Thin Ice After Major Signing on Monday

The Cleveland Browns just wrapped up their rookie minicamp over the weekend and came away impressed with a few rookie tryout/invite players they want to get a closer look at over the next few weeks and months.

One of those players is former Kent State wide receiver Luke Floriea, who officially signed with the Browns on Monday after a successful minicamp tryout.

Former Golden Flash signs with the #Browns after an excellent rookie minicamp as a tryout: https://t.co/ggbK6BNeOi — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 12, 2025

Floriea has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster this summer despite passing the hurdle of making it through rookie minicamp. However, luckily enough for the former Kent State wideout, the Browns’ wide receiver room leaves much to be desired.

Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Diontae Johnson/Jamari Thrash could be the starting receivers when Week 1 of the 2025 regular season begins. But after those guys, there are many jobs to be won.

DeAndre Carter hopes to factor into that mix for the Browns, but at 32 years old and playing a one-year deal, his only likely path to making the 53-man roster is through special teams as a return specialist.

Carter has some offensive skills, but hasn’t been used a ton of offense in 2024 with the Chicago Bears or in 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the veteran wide receiver turned in 46 receptions (67 targets) for 538 yards and three touchdowns, which were all career-highs.

The Browns likely don’t expect that from Carter, but knowing he’s capable will help him pursue a spot on the 53-man roster. While Carter has NFL experience, Floriea has the skills to be a solid slot wide receiver in the league.

Last season with the Golden Flashes, he set career-highs across the board with 44 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. Floriea doesn’t have much special teams experience, but he had 21 punt and seven kick return attempts over his five-year career at Kent State.

Floriea is a strong hands catcher and knows how to get open in the underneath passing game against zone coverage. He’s not the fastest, as you aren’t looking for him to be a vertical deep threat. That said, if Floriea can do the little things in training camp, preseason, and mandatory minicamp, he’ll make things interesting for Carter.

