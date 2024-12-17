NFL Breaks Bad News to Browns About Upcoming Primetime Game
The NFL season is in its home stretch with just three regular-season games left. During those three weeks, the Browns were scheduled to have one more primetime game in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately for Browns fans, it seems the NFL has flexed the team out of primetime.
On Tuesday, Adam Schefter reported that the NFL has moved the Dolphins-Browns game out of Sunday Night Football in Week 17 and replaced it with Falcons vs. Commanders.
NFL Flexes Browns' Week 17 Game Out of Sunday Night Football
The NFL moving this game out of primetime should come as no surprise. The Browns have been eliminated from the playoffs for weeks and while the Dolphins still technically have a shot, it's a very low percentage.
Outside of Browns and Dolphins fans, this game sadly has no intrigue for the rest of the NFL viewing audience. Despite that, the game they replaced can also be perceived as lacking true big-game energy.
Currently, the Falcons are on the outside looking in at the playoffs after a four-game losing streak. While they were able to snap the losing streak this past week, their chances of making the playoffs are still slim.
Tampa Bay, the team that currently leads the NFC South, has three games they should win remaining, which would eliminate the Falcons from winning that division. Right now, the Falcons are two games out of the Wild Card, looking up at Seattle and Washington.
Although the Falcons could close the gap on Washington by beating them, that's a difficult argument to make considering how inconsistent the Falcons have been all season.
Making a case for Cleveland to keep the primetime spot in Week 17 was nearly impossible, but it's hard to believe that the NFL thought this was a better primetime game than Green Bay taking on Minnesota or another exciting contest.
More Cleveland Browns News: