NFL Makes Major Browns Announcement for 2025 Season
By Cem Yolbulan
As playoff teams are gearing up for their wild-card matchups over the weekend, the rest of the league is looking ahead to the offseason and the 2025 campaign. This includes the Cleveland Browns. After a disastrous 3-14 campaign, the Browns are looking to turn things around next season with the help of their No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
Unfortunately, they will be doing so with one fewer home game. On Friday, the NFL announced the annual London games for next season, and the Cleveland Browns will be one of the three "home" teams for the games. The Browns will host a regular-season game at the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
NFL News: Browns to Host a London Game in 2025
In addition to the Browns, the Jets and the Jaguars will also host games in London next season. In 2024, the Vikings and the Jets, as well as the Jaguars and the Bears, faced off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jags played another game against the Patriots at Wembley Stadium.
This will be the second time the Browns will play in London. Their first outing there was a 33-16 loss to Minnesota in 2017.
The rest of the schedule and opponents will be released at a later date, but the Browns losing a home game is certainly not an ideal situation.
The league can schedule up to eight international games for the 2025 regular season. They already announced that they are planning on hosting a game in Berlin and Madrid this season after doing a Brazil game in 2024. As the NFL grows in popularity and becomes a more global brand, we will likely see more of these games going forward.