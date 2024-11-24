NFL Reportedly Taking Action After Browns-Steelers Ending
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers played arguably the most exciting game of the Week 12 slate on Thursday, as the Browns pulled out a very unexpected 24-19 victory in primetime. Considering the key moments from that contest, and Mother Nature's role in the showdown, this TNF affair has created no shortage of talking points among NFL fans heading into Sunday.
The final play of this AFC North face-off has stuck with many, as Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome got into a scuffle while the closing Hail Mary was being attempted.
Now it turns out this viral moment will live on a little longer, thanks to the league office.
According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the NFL is going to review the fight between Pickens and Newsome for potential punishment. That's especially bad news for the Pittsburgh wideout, who's received several fines for improper conduct before -- including twice earlier this season already.
Pickens was clearly upset following Pittsburgh's demise in front of a national audience. He said he doesn't think Cleveland is "a good team at all" and believes the weather helped them get the win.
Meanwhile, the Browns weren't afraid to speak up after taking down Pickens and his team. Newsome called the playmaker a "fake tough guy" on Twitter following the contest, while adding in postgame comments that the WR was "trying to do WrestleMania with me the whole time."
While the win didn't help the Browns in their chase for a top 2025 draft pick, it did make life even more difficult for the Steelers as they vie for the division title, which is a trade-off Cleveland is willing to take at this point in the season.
