Nick Chubb's Fortunes Just Took Major Turn After Browns Split

NFL training camps are flying around across the league, and the Cleveland Browns are slated to have their first practice on Wednesday. The Browns will need to have a strong summer that can lead to a productive 2025 season.

In the offseason, they parted ways with RB Nick Chubb after spending seven seasons. Cleveland made the decision not to re-sign him, and he joined the Houston Texans on a one-year deal.

While he isn't expected to be the lead back throughout the campaign, he will begin the preseason atop the depth chart. According to Texans writer Cody Stoots, Joe Mixon will begin camp on the Non-Football Injury list while Dameon Pierce will be on the physically unable to perform list.

That opens up more opportunities for other running backs on the roster like Chubb.

Joe Mixon begins training camp on the Non-Football Injury list.



Dameon Pierce begins on the physically unable to perform list.



Plenty of opportunities for running backs Nick Chubb, Woody Marks, and others while those two work back. #Texans — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) July 23, 2025

Former Browns RB Nick Chubb Will See Extended Reps To Begin Training Camp With Texans

Mixon has been in a boot after suffering an injury this offseason that forced him to stay on the sideline throughout the spring. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Mixon is expected to be fine fairly soon, but even when he returns, the Texans plan to ease him back in.

With these extra reps available for the taking, Chubb will get the chance to impress his new teammates and coaches early on. The Georgia product is an excellent RB2 at this stage of his career. He still owns the vision and power to be effective in the league. Despite that, he's still on a new team for the first time in seven years and has to learn an entirely new scheme.

While that isn't something he's incapable of, being the running back they likely lean on with first-team reps will only benefit him. Houston also has Dare Ogunbowale, British Brooks, Jawhar Jordan, and rookie Woody Marks on the roster, but Chubb is by far the best option.

The last two years have been rough for Chubb in terms of health and staying on the field (10 total games between 2023 & 2024). Regardless, he seems to be healthy heading into this season. Over the course of his tenure with the Browns, he recorded 6,843 rushing yards and 51 rushing scores.

Seeing Chubb leave the Dawg Pound was tough for many fans, but watching him latch on to a playoff contender is a beautiful thing to see. He was one of the most liked players on the team, and the fans are wishing him the best for 2025.

