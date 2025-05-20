Nick Chubb's Latest Injury Update Has Browns Fans Devastated

Veteran running back Nick Chubb is still looking for his next home in the NFL after the Cleveland Browns revamped their running back room by taking Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Given that one of the biggest question marks facing Chubb is his injury history, the former Georgia Bulldogs standout did his best in a recent workout video to prove to all 32 teams that his knees are as healthy as ever.

As you can see, Chubb is showing the ability to stop on a dime and explode out of cuts. His lateral movement looks solid as well.

After multiple knee injuries, coupled with the broken foot that shortened his 2024 season, Chubb knows that teams are going to take a wait-and-see approach to signing him to a deal. Every move he is making right now is calculated so that he can entice a franchise to give him an opportunity.

While Browns fans want the best for Chubb after all that he gave the franchise, seeing him latch on with another team will be a tough pill to swallow. Especially if the team he ultimately lands with is one of Cleveland's opponents during the 2025 campaign. Or worse, one of their chief rivals.

Predicting where Chubb continues his NFL career is a task that would best be accomplished by using a crystal ball. We can certainly say the door is closed on his time in Cleveland. The Browns are ready to move forward with a backfield led by Jerome Ford and the aforementioned rookies, Judkins and Sampson.

Moving forward without a big, bruising back like Chubb will be a change for all parties involved in Cleveland. The front office has eyes on the Browns' future, though, and Chubb just does not fit with that timeline anymore, whether fans are devastated by the loss or not.

