Nick Chubb Loses Another Chance at Making NFL Roster in 2025

The Cleveland Browns have seemingly closed the book on the Nick Chubb era after the franchise selected a pair of running backs in the draft and reworked veteran Jerome Ford's deal.

With Cleveland looking all set at the running back position for the 2025 season, Chubb will have to look elsewhere within the league to find a new home. Unfortunately for the former Brown, opportunities are drying up with each passing day, and another potential landing spot just evaporated.

Veteran running back Trey Sermon has agreed to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, leaving Chubb still looking for a home ahead of the 2025 season.

Sources: The #Steelers are signing RB Trey Sermon to a 1-year deal.



Sermon spent the past two seasons with the #Colts, totaling 258 yards and 2 TDs last year.

While Browns fans are happy to see Chubb not join the Steelers, it is safe to wonder just how much longer the four-time Pro Bowl selection will have to wait before a team gives him a chance.

It seems obvious that franchises have been scared off by Chubb's injury history. However, that shouldn't be what precludes squads from signing him. There are many ways for NFL organizations to protect their interests when negotiating contracts, and an incentive-laden deal may be Chubb's best option at this point, as OTAs and training camps are right around the corner.

Chubb is too talented a rusher for the entire league to look at him on the free agent market just to say, "Thanks, but no thanks." If he truly is healthy, which would appear to be the case given his recent social media workout activity, some franchise will ultimately give him a chance. It may just take a while longer than the former University of Georgia star and his representation would have expected.

Fortunately, for Browns fans at least, that next NFL home for Chubb won't be in Pittsburgh.

