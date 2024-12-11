Nick Chubb Makes Big Reveal About Browns Future
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from postseason contention as they possess a mediocre 3-10 record.
With the playoffs out of the picture this season, Cleveland is starting to prepare for the offseason as they try to figure out who will be on the team next season. The Browns are projected to have 18 free agents, including star running back Nick Chubb.
Chubb made his 2024 debut in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing most of the last season and part of this season because of a devastating knee injury. The 28-year-old RB hasn’t set the world on fire since returning to the field, averaging 3.1 yards per carry and scoring four total touchdowns.
In last week’s loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chubb recorded 48 yards on 11 carries. The veteran playmaker will look to have a big game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. But on Wednesday, Chubb was asked about his future with the Browns.
“Obviously, it’s important. I started here, I’d like to finish here,” Chubb said (h/t Andrew Siciliano).
Even though Chubb hasn’t looked like the same running back we’ve seen in years past, it would be shocking to see him play in a different uniform other than Cleveland. The Browns have two playmakers in the passing game – David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy.
However, Cleveland is at its best when Chubb dominates on the ground and forces opponents to load up the box to stop him. But if you take the veteran running back out of the picture, it changes the dynamic of the Browns’ offense.
This past offseason, we saw Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs change zip codes and end up in better situations, and it's paying huge dividends. Chubb could be next if the two sides have two different outlooks on the 2025 season and beyond.
