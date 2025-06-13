Nick Chubb Posts Heartfelt Goodbye to Cleveland After Signing With New Team

When the Cleveland Browns kick off Week 1 of the 2025 regular season, one familiar face will not be running onto the field with them.

Veteran running back Nick Chubb, who became a fan favorite in Cleveland in his seven years with the franchise, decided to take his talents to another team after the Browns agreed to go in a different direction.

The idea of Chubb playing in a different team’s jersey this upcoming season was something that fans were not fond of. However, it became a reality earlier this week when Chubb signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans.

Chubb will be joining a Texans team that already has an RB1 in Joe Mixon, which will allow him to take on a more backseat role as an RB2. That will be an adjustment for the former Browns RB, who has been a feature back for most of his career.

Chubb didn’t waste any time getting to know his new teammates in Houston as he joined them for mandatory minicamp this week. However, the ex-Browns star made sure to leave one final message for the city of Cleveland and Browns fans on social media (h/t Chris Eastering of Akron Beacon Journal).

"7 years.

That’s more than just time - it’s where I grew roots, found a home, and felt a love like nowhere else. Cleveland, you didn’t just embrace me; you became family. To every fan who cheered, shouted, and believed — you gave me purpose. To this city, with its grit, heart, and unforgettable spirit: you showed me what true community feels like." Nick Chubb on IG

Nick Chubb’s farewell message to Cleveland and #Browns fans pic.twitter.com/Acb7yAz7wc — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) June 13, 2025

Chubb continued by shouting out his teammates, with whom he went into battle every year, and thanked them for supporting him.

"To my teammates, only we know how hard we fought every day and night. Relentless effort; scratching and clawing, doing all we could to win games, not only for us, but for the city. You guys kept me going everyday and I will never forget my time with you in the building and on the field. I came here to play football, but I’m leaving with so much more — memories that’ll last a lifetime, friendships that changed me, and pride in calling this place home."

The star running back also made it a point to say that this fan base and city deserve a winner, and the guys currently there won’t give up.

"This city deserves a winning season every year. It’s earned it,” he wrote. “This city doesn’t quit. The people never stop believing. And my Brothers in that locker room, will never stop fighting. Cleveland’s time is now … and not because they are owed anything, but because RESILIENCE ALWAYS WINS. Just like we preached everyday in meetings."

Lastly, Chubb said his message isn’t a goodbye but a thank you for everything over the years.

"This isn’t goodbye to what we built; it’s a thank you. For the trust, the passion, and the moments that made me feel like I belonged here from day one. Cleveland, you’ll always have a piece of my heart. Until we meet again."

Even though Chubb’s final season with the club didn’t go as planned, he gave the Browns a ton of great memories and put himself in that class of great running backs to play in Cleveland.

Browns fans will likely be keeping an eye on Chubb to see what he does in Houston this season. Despite wearing a new uniform, the fan base will wish him nothing but the best, as they believe he should've been able to finish his career in Cleveland.

