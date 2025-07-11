The Cleveland Browns have demanded offseason attention for the team's unusual approach at the quarterback position, all set up by arguably what is the worst contract in sports in Deshaun Watson. Just when it seemed things couldn't get any worse, the veteran had an injury setback that will likely keep him out of the 2025 season. With this in mind, the Browns opted to add Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. When you cannot find an answer at the position, it is hard to fault the franchise for simply throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

A piece of this is the return of Flacco, who led the Browns to the playoffs the last time he was given a chance to replace Watson. It was a return to form for the Super Bowl champion and a reminder of what he once was. Bringing back an aging player who brings this ceiling was a great move and one that is going to pay off for the franchise, whether or not Flacco finds his way into the starting lineup. A big piece of bringing back Flacco isn't just based on the potential to start, but the leadership and experience he offers two rookie options.

The Browns Made the Perfect Addition Bringing Back Joe Flacco

Flacco signed a one-year deal worth $4 million, giving the team value whether the veteran is in the lineup or on the bench. Both Gabriel and Sanders are rough prospects who fell in the draft for good reason. Having the experience the quarterback can offer, both rookies simply cannot be underrated. No matter who the Browns opt to select, the rookie signal callers will have a chance to see how Flacco prepares and learn from his approach.

This will especially be the case if the Browns opt to start one of the two rookie quarterbacks and Flacco is able to embrace a backup role. This takes away any reason for Flacco to withhold anything in an attempt to win the starting job. With this in mind, the Browns' adding the veteran quarterback is quietly one of the better moves of the 2025 offseason.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: