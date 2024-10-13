There's Only 1 Move Kevin Stefanski Can Make to Save His Job Now
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns fell short again on Sunday, losing 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns have lost four straight games and only scored 15 points per game during this losing streak.
However, what was damning for Cleveland was that they didn’t score one offensive touchdown on Sunday as their lone touchdown came from special teams. Head coach Kevin Stefanski saw his quarterback Deshaun Watson get sacked five times while completing 16-of-23 passes for 168 yards.
While it was good to see Watson play efficient football on Sunday afternoon, it’s still not enough as this offense is struggling to score points.
After the Week 6 loss to the Eagles, Stefanski reconfirmed his stance on Watson, saying he’s still sticking with him, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
It’s not shocking to hear that Stefanski is sticking with Watson as it's been his stance for the last few weeks. However, for the two-time Coach of the Year Award winner to save his job, he might need to explore the idea of benching Watson for Jameis Winston.
Last season, we saw the Browns’ offense look completely different with Joe Flacco under center than it did with Watson before he got hurt.
This season, the Browns’ offense looks out of sync and they can’t protect the quarterback. The lack of pass protection doesn’t fall on Watson, but the fact that they can’t score falls on him, the head coach, and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
That said, if the Browns were to make this move, no one knows if Winston would light it up, and the offense looks like it did in 2023 sans Nick Chubb. With Chubb’s return on the horizon, the Browns will see if things can change offensively.
If things don’t turn around against the Bengals next and the Browns drop to 1-6, Stefanski might have no choice but to start the backup quarterback over Watson.
