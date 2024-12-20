Perfect Browns QB Target for 2025 Season Suddenly Available
By Joe Summers
The Browns' quarterback situation is perhaps the worst in the NFL and the front office desperately needs to find answers this offseason. In a surprise turn of events, one backup option just became available that could transform Cleveland's locker room.
Deshaun Watson's albatross of a contract is an unparalleled anchor that drowned the Browns' sense of hope the second it was signed. Luckily, there may be one way to survive the treacherous flood.
His name is Teddy Bridgewater.
Browns Must Sign QB Teddy Bridgewater in Offseason After Surprise Announcement
One of the most respected quarterbacks of the last decade, Bridgewater nearly saw his leg amputated but still made an NFL comeback. His leadership and devotion to his teammates won over fans, making him the perfect counter to a despised person like Watson.
He retired after the 2023 season to coach his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School. They won a state championship in dominant fashion, and then Bridgewater told Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he was making a return to the league.
Considering Cleveland's cap situation, they need cheap, productive players who are a positive influence. Bridgewater checks every box. He's 33-32 in his career as a starter, throwing 18 TDs to seven interceptions during the 2021 season. At the least, he's a better option than Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
The larger benefit comes from Bridgewater's obvious promise as a coach. He intends to continue coaching high school football, but it's easy to imagine an NFL team promising to develop him as a coach to one day take over an important role once he retires. Why couldn't he ultimately become a coordinator or major position coach for the Browns?
It'll likely take several years for Cleveland to become a competitive team thanks to the mess they've made. Forward-thinking moves like this one would best position the franchise to return to prominence and correct the single-worst decision in NFL history.
Bridgewater isn't a long-term solution, but he's certainly a step in the right direction.
