11 Browns Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Aidan Robbins, RB
The Browns' running back rotation is filled with uncertainty heading into the season. Three out of the four lead rushers are all banged up with their statuses for Week 1 up in the air.
Nick Chubb is still recovering from his season-ending injury from last year. D'Onta Foreman sustained a rib injury in the preseason finale against Seattle, and Pierre Strong Jr. left Wednesday's practice in an ambulance after suffering a rib injury.
That leaves Jerome Ford as the only healthy and available running back in Cleveland right now.
Despite all this, Aidan Robbins is unlikely to crack the 53-man rotation. The undrafted free agent rookie out of BYU had the largest role in the running back rotation during the preseason but failed to impress.
The 23-year-old rusher had 19 attempts for 61 yards and a touchdown, averaging 3.21 yards per carry in three preseason games.
Chubb might start the season on injured reserve and the Browns will have Ford as their RB1 to begin the year. They will also likely have two more running backs on the final roster between Foreman, Strong Jr., and Nyheim Hines, who is still recovering from an ACL injury. Robbins will certainly not be one of them.