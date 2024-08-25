11 Browns Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Michael Woods II, WR
Michael Woods has come back strong from injury and has looked good in the preseason. The former sixth-round pick had ruptured his Achilles back in April 2023, missing the entire season. The talented receiver out of Oklahoma has some intriguing upside but he will find it hard to crack the rotation in Cleveland.
If this was last year, Woods could have made the cut as the WR6. However, the Browns have a deep and talented receiver group.
Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore are the starters, and Cedric Tillman and David Bell are the backups, making up a strong unit. The fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jamari Thrash has been productive in the preseason, getting his first touchdown in the finale. He should firmly be ahead of Woods.
The Browns would like to get Woods on the practice squad if possible but the 24-year-old may have suitors elsewhere.