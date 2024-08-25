11 Browns Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
4. James Proche II, WR
Proche will find it similarly difficult to find himself a role on the offense. He was exclusively used as a punt returner last season in the 10 games he played after being signed to the active roster on November 7. Even though he re-signed in Cleveland once free agency started, he may not be worth a roster spot.
Nyheim Hines has extensive experience as a punt returner and Pierre Strong Jr. and Jerome Ford could be used in that role too. Proche isn't necessarily a dominant return specialist who can't be replaced. There's plenty of talent among the skill players, who could take over those duties.
Proche was a promising playmaker during his SMU days, notching 27 touchdowns in the final two seasons of his career. In his senior year, he led the nation in receptions with 112 catches.
He was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in the 2020 NFL Draft but never got his offensive game going in the NFL. He will likely land elsewhere after he gets cut by the Browns.