11 Browns Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
5. Zaire Mitchell-Paden, TE
The talented tight end has been one of the standouts of the summer with a strong training camp and preseason. Mitchell-Paden, who has been a member of the Browns' practice squad for the past two seasons, looked like a decent bet to make the 53-man roster until the preseason finale.
Unfortunately, however, he had multiple dropped passes against Seattle, jeopardizing his roster spot. David Njoku and Jordan Akins are locks to be the TE1 and TE2. Giovanni Ricci was waived last week after an injury and the only other tight end on the roster is undrafted rookie Treyton Welch.
On paper, this could allow Mitchell-Paden to make the final cut but the Browns may prefer to try to get the former Florida Atlantic product on the practice squad. This means they would likely get a third tight end off waivers once teams begin releasing players.