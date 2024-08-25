11 Browns Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
6. Lucas Havrisik, K
Cleveland traded Cade York to the Washington Commanders for a seventh-round pick last week, opening up a roster spot before their preseason finale against the Seahawks. While Dustin Hopkins rested again, they brought in a familiar face in Lucas Havrisik.
Havrisik has previously spent time in Cleveland as he was on the practice squad to start the 2023 season. He was signed to the Rams mid-season before getting waived towards the end of the year. The Browns signed him to a reserve/future contract in the offseason before getting waived in June.
Hopkins isn't going anywhere as he signed a massive three-year deal with the Browns this offseason. The Browns like to keep a kicker in the practice squad and Havrisik could be an option as Hopkins insurance. Yet, after an underwhelming 2023 season with the Rams, where he made 15/20 of his field goals, it's hard to see Havrisik being more than a backup in the immediate future.