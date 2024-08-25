11 Browns Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
7. Siaki Ika, DT
The Browns made upgrades to their defensive tackle room in the offseason, signing Quinton Jefferson and drafting Mike Hall and Jowon Briggs. They had already re-signed Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst to begin free agency.
This makes the position stacked both in terms of quantity and quality. Dalvin Tomlinson and Harris are projected to be starters with Hurst and Jefferson as backups. It leaves no room for recent third-round pick Siaki Ika.
The Browns had high hopes for the Baylor standout last year, but Ika failed to establish his career as he barely saw the field. Ika couldn't make an impact in the rare opportunities he got towards the end of the year after Hurst went down.
If Cleveland hadn't addressed the position, there was a world in which Ika recieved another chance in his second season. Now, there is no path for him to have a role. He will go down as another project draft pick of the Browns that didn't work out.