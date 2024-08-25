11 Browns Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
8. Sam Kamara, DE
Kamara is another Browns defensive lineman who will get squeezed out of the roster.
Cleveland has Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Shelby Harris as the starters in the base defensive formation. Ogbo Okoronkwo, Isaiah McGuire, Michael Hall, Maurice Hurst, Quinton Jefferson, and Alex Wright make up the rest of the rotation to start the season. It's hard to see Sam Kamara cracking this group.
After signing with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Kamara has been trying to establish his NFL career, spending the last two seasons with the Browns. He appeared in the Browns' season finales in both seasons for three total games and seven tackles.
Kamara is entering his age-27 season and there is probably not enough upside here to keep him around. As a familiar face, he could perhaps make the practice squad for another season but is unlikely to play a role in Cleveland any time soon.