11 Browns Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
9. Landon Honeycutt, LB
The Browns linebacker room saw significant changes this offseason as they signed Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush in free agency. Along with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, that trio will carry a significant load to start the season.
However, it is still one of the weaker positions for the team heading into Week 1. The Browns could look to make more additions between now and then but it's almost impossible to see Landon Honeycutt cracking the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie out of Mars Hill made the training camp roster after being in the Browns minicamp on a tryout basis.
Mohamoud Diabate and 2024 sixth-rounder Nathaniel Watson will be depth options at linebacker with Caleb Johnson and Tony Fields vying for one of the final spots.
10. Caleb Johnson, LB
That competition will likely not work out well for Johnson. Despite leading the Browns in tackles in the preseason with 14, Johnson will likely be among the final cuts before Tuesday.
Johnson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Browns in January after spending his rookie season on the practice squads of the Jets, Steelers, and the Cardinals.
Tony Fields is likely going to be the sixth linebacker on the final roster due to his special teams impact.