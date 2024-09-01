12 Browns Entering Their Final Season With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Hakeem Adeniji, OT
Adeniji is another offensive lineman who the Browns added this offseason to provide depth. The former Bengals draft pick landed on the injured reserve list before he could make his debut. Depending on how the offensive line is looking to start the year, Adeniji may find it difficult to see the field.
The former Kansas standout has played everywhere on the offensive line. When he was in Cincinnati, he played significant snaps at left and right tackle, as well as right guard. According to PFF, however, he wasn't particularly effective in any of the positions. His highest PFF grade for a season is 54.1, leaving plenty to be desired.
With backup offensive linemen, versatility is important. Adeniji could certainly provide some value there but it's difficult to imagine him doing enough to warrant a contract extension at the end of the season.
Michael Dunn, OL
The same applies to Michael Dunn as well. The experienced offensive lineman is starting the season on the NFI list and will return in Week 5 against the Commanders.
Despite being with the Browns for the past four years, Dunn only started in six games. He has most notably started in place of Joel Bitonio in the 2020 playoffs against the Steelers and performed admirably. He was similarly relied upon last year at left guard as he played a career-high 248 offensive snaps. He played well in limited snaps and earned himself another one-year contract extension.
So, as long as Dunn is healthy and available, the Browns could use him as a capable backup. However, he will turn 31 before the start of next season and he is due to miss time to begin the year. It may be wiser for the Browns to opt for a younger option to replace him.