12 Browns Entering Their Final Season With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Amari Cooper, WR
The Browns are entering the 2024 season without having resolved the Amari Cooper saga. The five-time Pro Bowler skipped minicamp earlier in the summer as he was expecting an improvement in his salary structure. Cooper was entering the final year of his five-year, $100 million he had signed when he was with the Dallas Cowboys.
Cleveland restructured his deal in July, giving him an additional $5 million in salary and guaranteeing the remaining of his contract. That was enough to end the holdout but the future remains murky.
Cooper was the most reliable and productive offensive weapon for the Browns last year. Despite playing with five different quarterbacks, Cooper managed to put up a career-high 1,250 yards. He will continue to be the most important target for Deshaun Watson this season.
If the former Alabama star repeats the same kind of production, he will have a ton of suitors as an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason. He may be out of Cleveland's price range at that point, making him a very likely departure candidate.