12 Browns Entering Their Final Season With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Elijah Moore, WR
The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Moore had career-bests in catches and yards in 2023 but didn't establish himself as a surefire extension candidate. In contrast, the Browns immediately gave Jerry Jeudy a massive three-year extension after trading for him in the spring.
Cleveland already has to figure out the Amari Cooper situation. Whether it is Cooper or another WR1, the Browns will likely be breaking the bank for a receiver next season. Unless Moore takes a significant step forward, it's hard to justify giving him a lucrative deal.
David Bell and Cedric Tillman have both shown flashes last year. If they continue to build upon that production, they will be candidates to take over as WR3. That would make GM Andrew Berry feel much better about letting Moore walk in the offseason.
However, let's not count out Moore. He has the talent and the upside. He hasn't been able to show what he can do in the NFL yet due to the inconsistent QB situations he was in. A better offensive ecosystem with a healthy Deshaun Watson could unlock Moore and help him secure a contract extension.