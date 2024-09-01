12 Browns Entering Their Final Season With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Jameis Winston, QB
The Browns brought in veteran Jameis Winston this spring to solve their backup QB problems. They gave him a one-year deal but Winston has already been showing impressive leadership and locker room presence so far. In the unfortunate scenario where Deshaun Watson goes down, the Browns will be in a better situation than they were in 2023.
However, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is rising. He has had a very good training camp and preseason. He is starting the 2024 campaign as the QB3 but has the chance to rise up in the depth chart. If DTR continues his development, there will not be any need for a veteran signal-caller like Winston.
It's even possible that Winston gets traded mid-season. The Browns are understandably playing it safe for now after DTR struggled in his rookie season. If he regains the trust of Kevin Stefanski and the top brass, he may not need to wait until next season to become the backup quarterback.