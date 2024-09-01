12 Browns Entering Their Final Season With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Jedrick Wills Jr, OT
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jedrick Wills Jr. hasn't entirely met expectations in his four seasons in the NFL. He has been a decent starter at left tackle but isn't considered among the elite in his position.
Plus, not only is he coming off an MCL injury but he just had the worst season of his career prior to that. On PFF, he had an overall grade of 54, by far the lowest of his pro career.
Wills is now back and will start again at left tackle. Unless he is much better than he was last year, it's hard to see the Browns give him a contract extension.
Letting Wills go will open up a big hole in Cleveland's offensive line. They struggled to fill it last season with Geron Christian and James Hudson disappointing in that role. That means that either Dawand Jones would switch to left tackle or the Browns have to target a starting LT in the draft.