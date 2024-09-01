12 Browns Entering Their Final Season With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
James Hudson, OT
Another recent Browns draft pick who hasn't been able to give them what they needed on the offensive line is James Hudson. The fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been the swing tackle in Cleveland for the past three seasons, more often used at right tackle. Last season, during the significant injuries to the Browns' o-line, Hudson started in seven games and played over 500 snaps.
His performance in those starts, however, left plenty to be desired. He had a 46.8 overall grade on PFF, his lowest of his career, for the season and he was particularly bad in the postseason against the Houston Texans. He allowed seven pressures, five QB hurries, and one sack in that game, contributing to the disappointing showing.
Depending on how Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills are looking coming off their injuries, Hudson will get some chances. He needs to show more to get another contract from the Browns in the next offseason.