12 Browns Entering Their Final Season With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Jordan Akins, TE
The Browns had signed the veteran tight end to compete with Harrison Bryant for the TE2 job last season. Akins struggled to get going in his first season in Cleveland as he only played 19% of offensive snaps. He saw more playing time as the season went along, appearing next to David Njoku more often.
Now, Bryant is gone and the Browns didn't add another tight end to the roster. Akins will get a bigger workload by default. He could have a bounce-back season after only catching 15 passes and going for 132 yards with no touchdowns last year.
However, that will likely not be enough to keep the former third-round pick out of Central Florida around for another season. He will be 33 years old once his contract expires and the Browns can presumably find an upgrade in that spot.