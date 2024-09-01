12 Browns Entering Their Final Season With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
Rodney McLeod, S
This one is already a done deal. The veteran safety announced that the 2024 season would be his last when he spoke to NFL Network earlier in the offseason. The 34-year-old defender signed a one-year deal to return to Cleveland for one last dance.
McLeod was considered a key team leader and locker-room presence last season. He started in five games before suffering an unfortunate bicep injury mid-season.
The veteran safety has 143 starts and 166 games under his belt. He already won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and was awarded the Alan Page Community Award by the NFLPA back in 2022. He has pretty much accomplished all he can. But, he will continue to play a role on this team behind Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill. If one of them were to go down, the consummate professional that he is, McLeod will step up and perform admirably.