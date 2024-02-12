12 Browns Players Who Won't Return Next Season
Breaking down the most likely Cleveland Browns players who won't return for the 2024 season.
11. Ty Nsekhe
It would not be a shock if Ty Nsekhe's 2023 campaign with the Browns ends up being his last -- not just in Cleveland, but the NFL as a whole.
Nsekhe originally cracked the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. He's since bounced around as a depth piece for various offensive lines, resulting in 105 career appearances.
However, Nsekhe's run appeared to be over this offseason when he went unsigned. Cleveland eventually took a chance on the veteran by inking him to the practice squad, and injuries allowed him to see two gameday elevations.
Yet, he played in just nine total snaps across those games, making him a non-factor. He also was forced to miss the rest of the season following a biceps injury sustained in Week 8.
Nsekhe was already a fringe player before the 2023 season. Now he's 38 years old and coming off of a major injury, which only dims his appeal even further.