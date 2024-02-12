12 Browns Players Who Won't Return Next Season
Breaking down the most likely Cleveland Browns players who won't return for the 2024 season.
12. Jacob Phillips
Hopes were once high for lineback Jacob Phillips after he was taken in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Browns. He displayed exciting playmaking at LSU that made him a threat to make an impact at the next level.
It's safe to say that hasn't translated at all to the pros, though.
Phillips has posted just 3.0 sacks and five tackles for loss across three seasons, with availability being a major obstacle. The former Tigers standout has played in just 20 NFL games since 2020 and never appeared in 10 contests in any campaign.
Of course, Phillips just missed the entire 2023 season after a pectoral injury suffered early in the preseason. That was only the latest disappointment in a tenure that's been full of them, and his troubles being on the field should spur a split this spring.
