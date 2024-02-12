12 Browns Players Who Won't Return Next Season
Breaking down the most likely Cleveland Browns players who won't return for the 2024 season.
2. P.J. Walker
The changes in the QB room won't likely stop with Flacco, however.
P.J. Walker preceded the former Ravens star as one of Cleveland's starting quarterbacks this past season. While the team did notch a win with him under center as QB1, and over the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers to boot, that victory was mostly in spite of Walker's efforts.
Walker's struggles (674 passing yards, 1 TD, 5 INTs this season) paved the way for Thompson-Robinson to jump him on the depth chart -- Flacco, too. Kevin Stefanski even sought out journeyman Jeff Driskel to serve as Flacco's main backup to end the season.
Walker seeing his role significantly scaled back while flipping between the practice squad and active roster is a terrible sign for his future with the team. There's little incentive for Stefanski to even bring back Walker in 2024 considering how clear it is he's not able to provide what this group needs.