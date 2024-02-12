12 Browns Players Who Won't Return Next Season
Breaking down the most likely Cleveland Browns players who won't return for the 2024 season.
3. Jeff Driskel
Speaking of Driskel, his play could keep him from returning next season as well.
The 30-year-old drew the start in Week 18 against a Cincinnati Bengals team that was already eliminated from the playoffs, yet he struggled mightily. Driskel managed just 13 completions on 26 attempts for 166 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs.
Driskel was then demoted to QB3 for Cleveland's Wild Card contest and made inactive, a sign that his Bengals performance didn't do much to impress the staff.
With DTR on board, the Browns have a young signal-caller who deserves their full attention as he looks to develop. It's better spending time on him, than wasting a roster spot on retreads with little upside like Driskel and Walker.